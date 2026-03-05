GoPro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $201.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $93.5 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $651.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRO

