Global Ship Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported earnings of $102.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.32 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $416.5 million, or $11.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $766.5 million.

