Genesco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported net income of $47.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $4.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.74 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $799.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCO

