Gemini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.22.

The crypto exchange posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $582.8 million, or $15.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $179.6 million.

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