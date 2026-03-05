Gap: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $171 million.…

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

Gap expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share.

