Funko-A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $183,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $273.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.4 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $908.2 million.

