FTC Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76.9 million, or $5.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTCI

