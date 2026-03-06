BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Landstown 63, South County 48
Westfield 82, Manchester 50
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Green Run 62, Stone Bridge 46
Norview 68, Massaponax 50
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Hampton 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 46
John Handley 49, Varina 44
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Lake Taylor 61, Liberty Christian 45
Petersburg 75, Western Albemarle 35
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Graham 52, Central Wise 43
Woodstock Central 55, TJHS 51
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Fort Chiswell 87, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 56
Luray 79, Rappahannock County 61
NCSAA Tournament=
Poinciana (FL), Fla. 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 56
TPLS Christian 79, Indiana Christian, Ind. 55
___
