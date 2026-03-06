BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Tournament= Class 6= Semifinal= Landstown 63, South County 48 Westfield 82, Manchester 50 Class 5=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Landstown 63, South County 48

Westfield 82, Manchester 50

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Green Run 62, Stone Bridge 46

Norview 68, Massaponax 50

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Hampton 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 46

John Handley 49, Varina 44

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Lake Taylor 61, Liberty Christian 45

Petersburg 75, Western Albemarle 35

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Graham 52, Central Wise 43

Woodstock Central 55, TJHS 51

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Fort Chiswell 87, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 56

Luray 79, Rappahannock County 61

NCSAA Tournament=

Poinciana (FL), Fla. 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 56

TPLS Christian 79, Indiana Christian, Ind. 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

