Fossil Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 15 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $280.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.3 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

