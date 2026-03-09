Fluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.2 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $208.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.