First Keystone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Monday reported a loss of $623,000 in…

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Monday reported a loss of $623,000 in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $45 million.

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