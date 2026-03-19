Firefly Aerospace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Thursday reported a loss of…

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cedar Park, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The space and defense technology company posted revenue of $57.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $298.3 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $159.9 million.

Firefly Aerospace expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $450 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLY

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