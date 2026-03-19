FedEx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.06…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $4.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.59 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.30 to $20.10 per share.

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