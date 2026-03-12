EverCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The business software company posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $588.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $145.5 million to $148.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $612 million to $632 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.