Esperion Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $61.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $168.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.7 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $403.1 million.

