Entravision Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 19 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $134.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.2 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $447.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.