Enhabit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 5:08 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

