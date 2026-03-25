Enerpac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.3 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.8 million.

Enerpac expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $635 million to $650 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

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