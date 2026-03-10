Empresa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Monday reported…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Monday reported net income of $41.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $607.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.5 million, or $4.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

