Emerald Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Friday reported a loss of $30.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Friday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The company posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.7 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $463.4 million.

Emerald Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $495 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.