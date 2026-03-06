Embraer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $83.3 million. The…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $83.3 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $351.9 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.58 billion.

