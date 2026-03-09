Editas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $160.1 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.5 million.

