EchoStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Monday reported a loss of $1.21 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $4.16 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.5 billion, or $50.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $15 billion.

