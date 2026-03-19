Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported net income of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported net income of $7.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $215.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.4 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $565.2 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

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