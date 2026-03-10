Dorel Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million…

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $278.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $142.2 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

