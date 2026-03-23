DoorDash offers added payments to US and Canadian drivers as gas prices soar

DoorDash is offering extra compensation to U.S. and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising…

DoorDash is offering extra compensation to U.S. and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising gas prices.

The San Francisco-based delivery company announced the program Monday as the national average price for gas hit $3.96 per gallon in the U.S., according to AAA. That’s 35% higher than one month ago.

Global oil prices have soared since the Iran war began on Feb. 28. Last week, Brent crude oil, the international standard, briefly rose above $119 per barrel, up from roughly $70 before the war began.

Iran has halted most shipments of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and has also attacked oil and gas facilities around the Persian Gulf in response to an Israeli attack on an important Iranian natural gas field.

DoorDash said U.S. drivers with a DoorDash debit card will earn 10% cash back on any gas purchase, up from the usual rate of 2%. More than half of DoorDash drivers have the card, the company said.

The company said drivers who travel 125 miles or more while making deliveries will also receive a weekly fuel payment, starting at $5 and up to a maximum of $15.

In Canada, DoorDash drivers will receive up to $36 Canadian dollars per week based on the miles they travel to make deliveries.

DoorDash said both programs will remain in effect through April 26. It announced a similar gas price relief program in Australia late last week.

It’s not yet clear if rivals will match DoorDash’s payments. GrubHub said last week that it is keeping a close eye on gas prices. Messages seeking comment were left Monday with Uber and Lyft.

DoorDash launched a similar temporary program in 2022 when U.S. gas prices topped $4 per gallon. At the time, Uber and Lyft also put in place temporary gas surcharges for customers.

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