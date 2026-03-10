Domo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8…

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.3 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $318.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOMO

