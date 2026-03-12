Dollar General: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $426.3…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $426.3 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 26 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.91 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twenty-five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.51 billion, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.72 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $7.10 to $7.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

