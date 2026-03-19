Does Medicare Cover GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Zepbound?

GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, Zepbound and Wegovy, have emerged as a significant advancement in the treatment of various conditions,…

GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, Zepbound and Wegovy, have emerged as a significant advancement in the treatment of various conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, kidney disease and obesity. As demand for these drugs grows, many Medicare beneficiaries are left wondering: Does Medicare cover GLP-1s for weight loss and other chronic conditions?

[READ: The GLP-1 Effect: Beyond Weight Loss and Into Longevity]

What Are GLP-1 Drugs?

Injectable GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists were first introduced for managing Type 2 diabetes, a condition that affects over a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They work by mimicking the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which is released by the body when you eat. This hormone helps control blood sugar by enhancing insulin secretion, reducing levels of glucagon (a hormone that raises blood sugar) and slowing gastric emptying.

Scientists have discovered that GLP-1 drugs also produce meaningful weight loss. This is particularly relevant for the Medicare population, as a 2024 Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report found that about two-thirds of beneficiaries were classified as either overweight (35%), defined as a BMI of between 25 and 29.9, or obese (34%), which is a BMI of 30 and above.

“There is a definite correlation between Type 2 diabetes and obesity. In fact, at least 85% of Type 2 diabetes occurs in patients who are overweight or have obesity,” says Dr. Lydia C. Alexander, chief medical officer for Enara Health in San Mateo, California.

Not only do these medications help control Type 2 diabetes and weight loss, but the Food and Drug Administration has also approved certain ones for conditions such as heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea and kidney disease. Researchers are now studying them for a wide array of other diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, addiction and substance use disorders, certain liver diseases, polycystic ovary syndrome and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

[SEE: Navigating Insurance Coverage for GLP-1 Medications: A Step-by-Step Guide]

Which GLP-1s Does Medicare Cover?

Federal law currently prevents Medicare from covering weight loss drugs. However, Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans cover certain GLP-1s to treat approved conditions, as determined by the FDA. Medicare Part D will cover GLP-1 medications when they are used to treat Type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease who need to lose weight.

For example, Medicare Part D plans may cover Wegovy if it’s prescribed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke in overweight/obese adults. If covered, Wegovy is usually on a high specialty tier, with costs potentially ranging from $325 to $430 per month depending on the plan.

Before going straight to a GLP-1 medication, however, many plans require a step therapy approach. In this approach, a patient must try one or more lower-cost or preferred medications (called “first-line therapies”) before the plan will cover a more expensive or non-preferred drug.

“A stepped care approach utilizes all the tools available in the treatment of obesity to optimize outcomes in a cost-thoughtful fashion,” Alexander says.

There are several brands of weight loss medications available, so it’s essential to understand the differences between them and what they’re approved to cover.

GLP-1 medications that your Medicare plan might include and what conditions they’re covered for

Commercial Drug Name Chemical Name FDA-Approved Health Conditions Ozempic Semaglutide Type 2 diabetes; To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, death) in adults with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease; To reduce the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and CV death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Wegovy Semaglutide Chronic weight management in adults (obesity or overweight with a comorbidity) and children 12+; To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with heart disease and obesity/overweight; Accelerated approval for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Rybelsus Semaglutide Type 2 diabetes; To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in high-risk adults with Type 2 diabetes (oral version). Mounjaro Tirzepatide Type 2 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients aged 10 and older. Zepbound Tirzepatide Chronic weight management (obesity or overweight with a comorbidity); Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity. Victoza Liraglutide Type 2 diabetes; To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Saxenda Liraglutide Chronic weight management in adults and children aged 12-17 with obesity or overweight. Trulicity Dulaglutide Type 2 diabetes; To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with Type 2 diabetes and heart disease or multiple CV risk factors.

Other weight loss support with Medicare

While Medicare does not cover GLP-1s specifically for weight loss, Medicare does cover some obesity treatments, such as intensive behavioral therapy and bariatric surgery.

The Medicare Part B program offers no-cost obesity screenings and behavioral counseling through its Intensive Behavioral Therapy for Obesity initiative for beneficiaries with a BMI of 30 or higher.

Some Medicare Advantage plans provide enhanced coverage that can support your weight loss efforts, such as gym memberships and subscriptions to fitness programs like SilverSneakers.

[READ: Worst Medicare Advantage Plans: How to Find a Good One]

How Much Do GLP-1s Cost Under Medicare Plans?

The cost of these medications varies with Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage, depending on several factors, including:

— Your specific Medicare plan

— Whether you have a stand-alone prescription drug plan through Medicare Part D or a Medicare Advantage plan

— Which tier it’s under on your plan’s formulary

— What your out-of-pocket costs may be, such as your deductible, co-pay or coinsurance

Not all plans cover all GLP-1 medications, so it’s essential to check with your plan to determine what’s available to you.

[READ: How Medicare Beneficiaries Can Save Money on Prescription Drugs]

Medicare and Weight Loss Drugs

There’s growing recognition that obesity is a chronic disease with profound health implications. Yet Medicare can’t cover medications solely for weight loss under current law.

“As more super-effective anti-obesity medications are FDA-approved, this will continue to increase the understanding that obesity is a neuroendocrine regulatory dysfunction rather than a failure of willpower to reach a healthy weight,” Alexander observes.

On December 23, 2025, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services announced the The BALANCE Model, which stands for Better Approaches to Lifestyle and Nutrition for Comprehensive Health. This initiative aims to increase coverage to select GLP-1 weight loss medications. The model is a five-year demonstration scheduled to start for Medicaid in May 2026 and for Medicare Part D in January 2027.

According to a press release, CMS will directly negotiate with voluntary eligible GLP-1 manufacturers on behalf of state Medicaid agencies and Medicare Part D plans for lower net prices and standardized coverage terms. Participation will be voluntary for manufacturers, states and plans.

Eligible beneficiaries must meet standardized coverage criteria (which include BMI cutoffs that are narrower than the current FDA guidelines) and must also participate in evidence-based, lifestyle-support offerings. While the FDA defines obesity as anyone with a BMI above 30, the BALANCE demo will only apply to adults with a BMI of 35 and higher to take a GLP-1 drug for solely weight loss. Under BALANCE, those who qualify are expected to pay a $50-$125 a month copay after deductible for GLP-1 medications, depending on the type of Part D Plan they have.

For those with a Medicare Part D plan, a six-month “bridge” program for BALANCE is expected to begin in July 2026. According to CMS, this bridge program will operate outside of Medicare Part D coverage, so Part D Plan sponsors will not carry risk for eligible GLP-1 products under the demonstration.

[READ Can Microdosing Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Help You Lose Weight?]

Ways to Save on Drug Costs

The high price tag of these medications makes them unaffordable for many. If you’re interested in finding out what they may cost you without insurance or want to lower your co-pay, here are a few ways to look for savings:

— Contact the drug companies. Sometimes, directly speaking with a representative of the pharmaceutical company can help you determine your options.

— Look online. Retail prescription websites, such as GoodRx, SingleCare and WellRx, can help you find the best price by monitoring prices at different pharmacies to guide you to the most affordable option. What you find, however, may still be cost-prohibitive.

— Manufacturer coupons and patient assistance programs. Depending on various factors, including the type of insurance you have, you may qualify for a manufacturer coupon. Many drug companies also offer programs to those who may benefit from, but cannot afford, certain medications. Each medication’s website will have further information.

— Talk to your doctor. Your doctor may have insight into accessing GLP-1 drugs for less than the list price. For instance, your physician may be able to steer you to a local compounding pharmacy that can offer their own version of the medicine that they make on site. It should be noted that compounded GLP-1s aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the FDA has been trying to crack down on patients getting compounded versions of GLP-1s.

Bottom Line

While some GLP-1s are FDA-approved for conditions beyond diabetes and are therefore potentially covered, Medicare does not cover them solely for weight loss. Coverage under Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans depends on the drug’s approved use and your plan’s formulary. Costs vary based on your specific coverage details. Patients can explore savings options that may offer access to more affordable prices.

The expanded Medicare coverage for obesity treatment under the BALANCE model may offer lower GLP-1 pricing, but it’s too soon to say how this benefit will actually play out.

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Does Medicare Cover GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Zepbound? originally appeared on usnews.com