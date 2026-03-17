DocuSign: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.3 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $836.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $828.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.1 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $822 million to $826 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCU

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