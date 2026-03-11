Digimarc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.3 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.9 million.

