Denison Mine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $877,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $155.9 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.