Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $529.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.7 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

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