CytoSorbents: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.2 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.1 million.

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