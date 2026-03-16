CytomX Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Monday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $663,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $76.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX

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