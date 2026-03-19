Curis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported net income of $19.4 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported net income of $19.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.6 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.4 million.

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