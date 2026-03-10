Cullinan Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.7 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $219.9 million, or $3.36 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.