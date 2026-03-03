CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $38.7…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $162.5 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.07.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.