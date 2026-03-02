Crawford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported a loss of…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $308.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.6 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A

