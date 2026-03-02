Crawford & Company B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported a loss…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $308.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.6 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

