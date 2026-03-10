Cosan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Monday reported a loss…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.07 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of $1.32. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.74 billion, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.24 billion.

