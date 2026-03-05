CorMedix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $14 million…

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 61 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $128.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163.1 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $311.7 million.

