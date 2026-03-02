Compugen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.8 million. On…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $72.8 million.

