Commercial Vehicle Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.8 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $649 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $700 million.

