Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $93…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC

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