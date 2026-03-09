Coherus Oncology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS

