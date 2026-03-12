Citizens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.3 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.6 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $255.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIA

