Ciena: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $150.3 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ciena said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $2 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion.

