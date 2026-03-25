Chewy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.8 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.6 billion.

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