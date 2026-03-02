Cerus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.6 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $206.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.